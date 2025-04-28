Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Kassopaia Municipal Unit
18
61 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,46M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agrafi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agrafi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$208,749
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Acharavi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$491,722
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a luxurious villa of 250 sq.m with panoramic sea views in Barbati area, the north-…
$2,89M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Afionas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Afionas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$364,174
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Avliotes, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
$106,167
1 room Cottage in Karousades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
On the island of Corfu, there are four houses for sale. Three of them have an area of 35 sq.…
$260,936
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 188 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$1,46M
1 room Cottage in Arillas Magouladon, Greece
1 room Cottage
Arillas Magouladon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners…
$78,228
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$422,716
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,08M
Villa 4 rooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 150 sq.m villa located in Katavolos, north-east of Corfu! The villa has two stor…
$2,51M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,24M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agrafi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agrafi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground flo…
$335,265
1 room Cottage in Acharavi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 houses of 136 sq.m and 100 sq.m in the village of Acharavi in the north of Corfu.…
$804,636
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Velonades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Velonades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 148 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$103,025
Townhouse in Lauki, Greece
Townhouse
Lauki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$136,660
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sfakera, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sfakera, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 317 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$498,204
Cottage 14 rooms in Karousades, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 343 m²
Floor 1/1
Front line property for sale in the Sidari area.The property has a total area of ​​343 sq.m …
$3,14M
1 room Cottage in Acharavi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 387 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 387 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$380,966
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Valanio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Valanio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$240,061
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ayios Elias, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ayios Elias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$207,566
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa of 250 sq.m for Sale – A Private Coastal Haven with Pool, Jacuzzi & Breathtakin…
$3,09M
1 room Cottage in Kalami, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalami, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$357,261
Apartment in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Apartment
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Analysis:   Stylish Loft Apartment in Kallithea – Your Ideal Investment in Athens!     …
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$245,861
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of liv…
$105,348
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Karousades, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$187,874
1 room Cottage in Magoulades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Magoulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, an old house of 72 sq.m located in Magoulades, north-west of Corfu. The property s…
$135,687
1 room Cottage in Arillas Magouladon, Greece
1 room Cottage
Arillas Magouladon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one s…
$260,936
