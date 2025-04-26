Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
30
Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi
10
Municipal Unit of Korissia
6
46 properties total found
Townhouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
Townhouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a townhouse of 90 sq.m in Lefkimmi village, in the south of Corfu. Lefkimmi is one…
$123,068
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground flo…
$78,281
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mesongi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mesongi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,40M
1 room Cottage in Chalikounas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace. The…
$260,936
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$887,182
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$553,184
1 room Cottage in Neochoraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neochoraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$89,762
1 bedroom apartment in Moraitika, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Moraitika, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 37 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$93,785
1 room Cottage in Chlomatiana, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chlomatiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is a classic farmhouse made up of two floors. The first floor hosts a fully equipp…
$419,081
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petriti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petriti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,65M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$119,392
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kavos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 210 sq.m near the sea in the southern area of the island of Co…
$388,729
1 room apartment in Moraitika, Greece
1 room apartment
Moraitika, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$94,383
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Perivoli, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Perivoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 79 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$114,621
1 room Cottage in Neochoraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neochoraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cottage consisting of three apartments.On the ground floor, there are two apartm…
$447,020
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$88,571
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,22M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dragotina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dragotina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 2 bedroom…
$574,059
Villa 1 room in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant Coastal Villa of 250 sq.m for Sale in Psaras, Corfu!Wake up to the sound of waves an…
$2,75M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$420,492
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette…
$89,404
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$292,248
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
$520,828
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
1 room Cottage in Marathias, Greece
1 room Cottage
Marathias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: air conditioning…
$441,432
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Mesongi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mesongi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$626,246
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$448,810
Villa 8 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 265 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 5 …
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Pavliana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Pavliana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$359,937
Townhouse in Chalikounas, Greece
Townhouse
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$843,888
