Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

Corfu
70
226 properties total found
Townhouse 2 rooms in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. T…
$362,915
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$221,151
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1s…
$156,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kompitsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 235 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of one st…
$624,323
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalafationes, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalafationes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of one st…
$227,085
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$175,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Benitses, Greece
Villa 1 room
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 houses of 120 sq.m and 280 sq.m on the coastline of Tsaki Benitses in the south-e…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalafationes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalafationes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Gastouri, Greece
Townhouse
Gastouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
On the island of Corfu, on a hill, for sale townhouse of 100 sqm with private land of 2000 s…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
On the island of Corfu, in a village 10 km from the capital, there is a house up for sale. T…
$438,372
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 bedroom in Dassia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 65 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$482,609
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$356,983
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kornata, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kornata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$172,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kornata, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kornata, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonett…
$80,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$276,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 145 sq.m house located in the heart of the old Corfu town! The property is close…
$694,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Kompitsi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
Property is located in Potamos area. On the first floor there is one three room apartment (2…
$500,997
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Spartilas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Extras i…
$144,226
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Sinarades, Greece
Townhouse
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Unfinished maisonette of 190 sq.m. in Corfu for sale. The maisonette consists of 2 levels. T…
$340,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Ideally located in one of the most romantic and sought after parts of Corfu town, this apart…
$795,144
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kastellani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kastellani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 319 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 319 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$528,952
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 470 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air conditio…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floo…
$146,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Alykes Potamou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful 3 storey detached housein the island of Corfu, an island that is annually…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Sgourades, Greece
Townhouse
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 121 m²
For sale maisonette of 121 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$84,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$191,794
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go