Chania
31
51 property total found
2 bedroom house in Varipetro, Greece
2 bedroom house
Varipetro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This villa for sale in Chania, Crete, is located in the village of Varipetro. It has a total…
$455,852
Villa 8 rooms in Daratsos, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Daratsos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included w…
$2,00M
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This is a spectacular villa for sale in Akrotiri, Chania, Crete. It has a total living space…
$971,121
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 li…
Price on request
9 bedroom house in Perivolia, Greece
9 bedroom house
Perivolia, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
This huge villa for sale in Perivolia, Chania, is a great opportunity for the one who seeks …
$933,673
Villa 7 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, livi…
$938,520
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 92 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$454,028
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This lovely apartment for sale in Chania, Crete, is located in the city center. It has a tot…
$210,357
Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one …
$2,00M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$401,208
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Aroni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Aroni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$507,810
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$403,070
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$422,895
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
$596,391
Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,88M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece We offer apartments with parking space…
$388,026
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Detached House in the Center of Chania - Ideal Investment Opportunity!In the heart of the ci…
$142,476
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Korakies, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$558,403
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$518,740
Villa 4 rooms in Korakies, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
160 sq m Villa for Sale with Swimming Pool and Panoramic ViewDiscover this unique 160 sq m v…
$466,227
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$394,535
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$381,856
2 bedroom house in Chorafakia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Three houses built in solid stone (very strong and beautifully shaped) are located on the ou…
$271,087
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This is a lovely maisonette for sale in Chania, Crete, located in the city center, a few ste…
$346,065
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$878,832
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$392,463
4 bedroom house in Agia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Agia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
These are 2 apartments for sale in Agia, Chania, Crete, located in the serene village of Epi…
$604,141
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
$390,106
Villa 1 room in Sternes, Greece
Villa 1 room
Sternes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.In a magical and peaceful location, a 337 sq.m. villa for…
$1,40M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Káto Stalós, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Káto Stalós, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in Maleme, Chania, Greece Property for Sale   Discov…
Price on request
