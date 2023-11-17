Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Aegean, Greece

118 properties total found
2 room apartment with elevator, with Airy in Municipality of Kos, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator, with Airy
Municipality of Kos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€105,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Parikia, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
€340,000
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vari, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vari, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3 Bedroom House with sea view for Sale in Syros, Greece This beautiful 141 sq.m. se…
€315,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Thira, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece We offer furnished vill…
€428,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
€160,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
€630,000
4 room house in Municipality of Thira, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique part of the island Under construction Detached house for sale …
€800,000
House in Municipality of Thira, Greece
House
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Area 360 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique spot of the island, 2 Detached Houses, under construction, of …
€1,60M
House with parking, with elevator, with garden in Karyes, Greece
House with parking, with elevator, with garden
Karyes, Greece
Area 88 m²
In one of the most beautiful settlements of Chios. In a green and calm environment. For some…
€50,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ktinados, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ktinados, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Cyclades. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€200,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters on Islands. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€262,000
Cottage with Traditional house in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Cottage with Traditional house
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Area 285 m²
€1,20M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€200,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€2,00M
2 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Agkeria, Greece
2 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Agkeria, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
2 bedrooms and 2 living rooms (can accommodate 9 people) 3 bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen…
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€1,50M
Cottage with Traditional house in Oia, Greece
Cottage with Traditional house
Oia, Greece
Area 150 m²
Santorini island (Oia) Erasmos Real estate recommends an unfinished house (in concrete) 150s…
€2,00M
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 655 m²
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
€3,47M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Ano Aprovato, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
€250,000
6 room apartment with Bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
6 room apartment with Bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
The building with 6 apartments for sale is located in Loutra village, 200 meters from the sa…
€360,000
6 room apartment with Bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
6 room apartment with Bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Loutra village on the hill with fantastic sea and mou…
€320,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basem…
€410,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€250,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale old construction maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 2 le…
€400,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 le…
€360,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 le…
€385,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€850,000
3 room house in Naxos, Greece
3 room house
Naxos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 4
Wonderful detached house 189 sq.m. with 4 levels in Greece, Naxos, Aggidia for sale! It c…
€320,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Property Code: 1473 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 144 sq.m, 3 levels Santo…
€375,000

