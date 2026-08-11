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Residential properties for sale in Aegean, Greece

;
Kea Municipality
6
Municipality of Mytilene
4
Municipality of Thira
9
Thira Municipal Unit
9
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51 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kea Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
A rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional new-build seafront villa in one of the most pri…
$2,14M
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2 bedroom house in Chrysomilia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chrysomilia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean, in the untouched village of Kampi on t…
$601,038
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Karterados, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Santorini – Dual-residence property, private courtyard & wheelchair accessible – 1/6 Ownersh…
$97,910
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Property Code: HPS5736 - Villa FOR SALE in Kea Pisses for € 0 . This 330.00 sq. m. Villa …
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3 bedroom house in Korissia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Korissia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Set in a truly privileged location on the island of Kea, in the sought-after area of Vourkar…
$497,012
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
Property Code: HPS5740 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Panormos for € 2.000.000 . This 338.00 s…
$2,30M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$427,417
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS5743 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Kanalia for € 3.500.000 . This 260.00 sq…
$4,03M
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3 bedroom house in Naxos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Naxos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 4
Wonderful detached house 189 sq.m. with 4 levels in Greece, Naxos, Aggidia for sale! It c…
$376,931
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2 bedroom house in Analipsi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Analipsi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In beautiful Astypalea, the ’’Butterfly’’ Island of the Aegean, a paradise on earth, this go…
$277,402
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1 bedroom apartment in Galissas, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Galissas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex Location: Syros Island, Greece   Type:…
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myrina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$325,631
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Antiparos Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Antiparos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 583 m²
Area: 583 m2 Land area: 4,590 m2 Bedrooms: 8 Bathrooms: 10 Garage: 4 Loca…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Chrysomilia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chrysomilia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean, in the untouched village of Kampi on t…
$601,038
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, o…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Property Code: HPS5741 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Houlakia for € 930.000 . This 108.00 sq.…
$1,07M
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Molyvos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Molyvos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 304 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 12 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 121 m²
Property Code: HPS5737 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Kanalia for € 10.500.000 . This 1121.00 …
$12,08M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 495 m²
Property Code: HPS5589 - Villa FOR SALE in Kea Spathi for € 5.000.000 . This 495 sq. m. fur…
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Modern Semi-Detached House | Prime Location in Santorini Location: Santorini — 2.5k…
$374,989
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Apartment in Perama, Greece
Apartment
Perama, Greece
Area 79 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 79 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$228,484
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Chios, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale is a unique seaside detached house in Nago, Chios, just 5 meters from the sea, with…
$799,211
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2 bedroom house in Chrysomilia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chrysomilia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean, in the untouched village of Kampi on t…
$601,038
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Emporio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Emporio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
Nestled in the traditional village of Emporio, this exquisite villa complex offers 240m² of …
$1,76M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in South Aegean, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Naxos island Agidia village. For sale on one of the most beautiful islandsof the Cyclades: 2…
$757,487
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
MYKONOS, KANALIA Mykonos, Greece The villa in Mykonos, Kanalia offers a unique opportuni…
$2,15M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 205 m²
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Paros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Paros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 000 m²
Paros Residence 170 sq.m. – 5,000 sq.m. Plot – 3 Bedrooms, Private Pool – 1/6 Co-Ownership f…
$254,876
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Property types in Aegean

apartments
houses

Properties features in Aegean, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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