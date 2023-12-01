Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nea Peramos

Residential properties for sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

apartments
44
houses
10
19 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Luxury Apartment for sale 45 sq.m. facade located on the 2nd floor …
€150,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 115 sq.m. luxury, 3-level facade in a residenti…
€480,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Luxury Maisonette for sale, 100 sq.m. 4 levels under construction. …
€210,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 120 sq.m. 3 levels, ground floor semi-basement …
€318,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Maisonette for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 260.000€ (Listing No…
€260,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Maisonette for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 119.000€ (Listing No…
€119,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Apartment for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 109.000€ (Listing No …
€109,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 240.000€ (Listing No …
€240,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 200.000€ (Listing No …
€200,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 145.000€ (Listing No …
€145,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
4 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Detached home for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 320.000€ (Listing…
€320,000
Leave a request
2 room house with Bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Very nice detached house of 104 sq.m. at 1760sq.m. 2 level plot wit…
€300,000
Leave a request
House with Bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
House with Bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
For sale detached house of 47 sq.m. located in front of the sea at the sandy beach Ammolofoi…
€285,000
Leave a request
2 room house with Bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Detached home for sale in Nea Iraklitsa, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for400.000€ (Listin…
€400,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing No …
€195,000
Leave a request
6 room apartment with Bedrooms, with rent in Nea Peramos, Greece
6 room apartment with Bedrooms, with rent
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 3
Building for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 770.000€ (Listing No 1…
€770,000
Leave a request
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir