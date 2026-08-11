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Residential properties for sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

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apartments
38
39 properties total found
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale newly built Apartment 125 sq.m. luxury, frontage, located …
$405,967
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Apartment 85 sq.m. on the 1st floor of …
$275,352
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Apartment for sale 91 sq.m. frontage on the 2nd floor with attic. I…
$276,289
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 75 sq.m. with attic. It cons…
$231,800
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3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 110sq.m. on 2 levels (with attic). It consists …
$384,642
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1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Apartment for sale 44 sq.m. located on the 2nd floor of a building …
$134,079
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 78 sq m luxury maisonette, 2 levels. It…
$282,535
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3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 100 sq.m. luxury maisonette, two levels…
$270,762
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 76 sq.m. which is located on…
$258,990
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 91 sq.m. facade on the 2nd floor of 2 levels (w…
$262,385
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 87 sq.m. on 2 levels (with attic). It consists …
$293,727
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 100 sq.m. facade on the 1st floor of 2 levels. …
$274,837
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Apartment 85sq.m. on the ground floor o…
$269,494
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Apartment for sale 67 sq m. facade located on the 1st floor. It con…
$216,767
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3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette under construction for sale 90 sq m. on 2 levels of 45 a…
$283,422
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3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 116 sq.m. apartment for sale, located on the 3rd floor of a buildin…
$266,871
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 91 sq.m. facade on the 1st floor of 2 levels. O…
$292,928
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1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Apartment for sale 46 sq.m. facade located on the ground floor of a…
$152,323
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6 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
6 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 3
Building for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 1.100.000€ (Listing No…
$1,27M
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 91 sq.m. facade on the 1st floor of 2 levels. O…
$292,928
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Apartment 90 sq.m. on the 2nd floor of …
$298,787
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2 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Detached house for sale 94 sq.m. located on a plot of 278 sq.m. wit…
$266,871
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 68 sq.m. facade 2 levels (gr…
$185,620
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 74sq.m. facade on 2 levels w…
$256,426
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1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction semi-basement Apartment 57 sq.m. It con…
$117,930
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3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 107 sq.m. under construction, 2 levels (semi-ba…
$324,835
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1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 55 sq.m. facade on the 1st f…
$173,048
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction Maisonette 75 sq.m. on two levels (with…
$220,530
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2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Maisonette for sale 87 sq.m. on 2 levels (with attic). It consists …
$293,727
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction maisonette 78sq.m. 2 levels with attic.…
$273,272
Leave a request
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