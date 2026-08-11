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Residential properties for sale in Corfu, Greece

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apartments
21
houses
21
42 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace,…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$680,280
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Agia Eleni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$460,476
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$421,513
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
House
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
A detached house of 119 sq.m., built in 1960, is offered for sale on a 659 sq.m. plot, in a …
$409,554
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$430,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Area 310 m²
A villa of 310 sq.m is up for sale on the island of Corfu. The villa is located on a hill…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Property Code: HPS5599 - House FOR SALE in Corfu Faiakes for € 980.000 . This 240 sq. m. fu…
$1,13M
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Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 128 m²
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$655,293
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Gouvia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gouvia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$247,924
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$799,795
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 380 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ho…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$596,258
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$667,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agia Eleni, Greece
Cottage
Agia Eleni, Greece
Area 345 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 345 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace,…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 104 m²
Apartment for sale of 104 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on …
$267,922
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 275 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Corfu, Greece

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