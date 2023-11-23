Residential properties for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

UAE
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
82 m²
2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€120,000
3 room house
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
3
2
This designer villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the seaside village …
€840,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
10
726 m²
1
Offered For Sale: Two Unparalleled luxury beachfront villas of 379sqm and 347sqm in Chersoni…
€6,00M
2 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Patsos, Greece
4
1
152 m²
2
Patsos is a mountainous traditional settlement, just 24 km from the city of Rethymnon. In th…
€35,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Metaxochori, Greece
4
1
190 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€290,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Festos, Greece
5
2
160 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms wi…
€1,25M
4 room house
Vamos, Greece
4
4
This staggering stone villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the famous p…
Price on request
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
2
165 m²
-1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
€410,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Knossos, Greece
3
2
84 m²
1/2
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€365,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with swimming pool
Knossos, Greece
3
94 m²
1
For sale under construction maisonette of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one leve…
€407,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
85 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€170,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
125 m²
1/2
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€280,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agies Paraskies, Greece
6
3
410 m²
4
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This410sq.m.home, …
€1,60M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
92 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens …
€86,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
4
3
132 m²
1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
1
140 m²
1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€110,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
99 m²
1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€270,000
Recommend
6 room house
District of Heraklion, Greece
6
5
This exceptional villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located on top of a hill, ensuring th…
€2,30M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
1
140 m²
1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€86,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view
District of Sitia, Greece
5
2
93 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€160,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
85 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€86,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
4
1
90 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor …
€170,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3
1
80 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€105,000
1
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
3
3
250 m²
Property Code: HPS4280 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.500.000 . This 250 sq. m.…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
5
5
500 m²
Property Code: HPS4278 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €2.200.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€2,20M
Recommend
3 room house
Litsarda, Greece
3
3
This is a fantastic villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete. It is located in the pictur…
€495,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view,
Plaka, Greece
5
2
143 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
3
124 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
2
143 m²
1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
2
143 m²
1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
