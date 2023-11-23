Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Region of Crete

Residential properties for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Kritsa
13
Sitia Community
13
District of Ierapetra
11
Georgioupoli
11
Archanes
8
District of Malevizi
7
St. Stephen's Community
7
District of Chersonissos
6
873 properties total found
2 room apartment with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€120,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room house in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
3 room house
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This designer villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the seaside village …
€840,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 726 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered For Sale: Two Unparalleled luxury beachfront villas of 379sqm and 347sqm in Chersoni…
€6,00M
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Patsos, Greece
2 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Patsos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Patsos is a mountainous traditional settlement, just 24 km from the city of Rethymnon. In th…
€35,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Metaxochori, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Metaxochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€290,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms wi…
€1,25M
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
4 room house in Vamos, Greece
4 room house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This staggering stone villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the famous p…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
€410,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Knossos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€365,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with swimming pool in Knossos, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one leve…
€407,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€170,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€280,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Agies Paraskies, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agies Paraskies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This410sq.m.home, …
€1,60M
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens …
€86,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€110,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€270,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
6 room house in District of Heraklion, Greece
6 room house
District of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
This exceptional villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located on top of a hill, ensuring th…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€86,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with mountain view in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€160,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€86,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view in Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor …
€170,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€105,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS4280 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.500.000 . This 250 sq. m.…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4278 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €2.200.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€2,20M
Leave a request
3 room house in Litsarda, Greece
3 room house
Litsarda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This is a fantastic villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete. It is located in the pictur…
€495,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€500,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

