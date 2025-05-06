Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Paggaio Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

Nea Peramos
72
Eleftheroupoli
6
189 properties total found
4 room house in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
4 room house
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Detached house 120 sq.m. for sale. It is divided into two indepen…
$567,826
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 94 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$293,401
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$151,129
2 room apartment in Palaiochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaiochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No LA14…
$34,579
Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$235,451
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 79 sq m luxury maisonette, 2 levels. It…
$252,367
2 bedroom house in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11399 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Chrisokastro for € 280.000 . This 1…
$293,025
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor -2/3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Basement cons…
$698,009
3 room house in Georgiane, Greece
3 room house
Georgiane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Pangaio, Georgiani: Detached house for sale 190 sq.m.. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 kitchen,…
$92,966
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 84sq.m. luxury Maisonette, two levels, …
$262,883
3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$279,176
Apartment 10 rooms in Pholia, Greece
Apartment 10 rooms
Pholia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Floor 2
For sale complex of 10 apartments in Myrtofytos, Kavala, 70 sq.m. each in 5 buildings and 6,…
$2,10M
3 room townhouse in Kariane, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$308,703
3 room cottage in Antiphilippoi, Greece
3 room cottage
Antiphilippoi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 359 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A detached house is for sale in …
$96,713
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 80 sq.m maisonette for sale under construction. 2 levels with attic…
$231,337
3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$346,440
House in Domatia, Greece
House
Domatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Detached home for sale in Domatia, Pierea of Kavala Prefecture for 72.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ825…
$75,710
3 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale is a 119 sq.m. luxury maisonette under construction on 4 l…
$273,398
1 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale under construction 43sq.m. luxury apartment on the 1st flo…
$136,699
2 bedroom apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$134,788
House in Nikesiane, Greece
House
Nikesiane, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani Krya Nera: For sale, partially renovated Detached House 180 sq.m. on a pl…
$71,504
2 bedroom apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the groun…
$189,221
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariane, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
$223,510
Cottage 5 rooms in Orphani, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Orphani, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. For Sale: Detached House 270 sq.…
$188,361
Townhouse 4 rooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$273,398
Cottage 4 rooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: solar panels for water…
$398,385
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$227,659
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$260,532
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction apartment of 54 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is si…
$206,890
Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$235,451
