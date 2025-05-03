Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Rethymnon
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece

Rethymno
27
50 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartment in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment, part of…
$361,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sphakaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sphakaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered For Sale - Bungalow - Your Serene Seaside Retreat in Rethymno Beach, Island of Crete…
$300,204
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$603,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Skaleta, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered For Sale: Charming Villa in the Rethymno Prefecture, Crete!This distinctive stone-bu…
$527,317
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction duplex of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$567,799
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$410,919
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 732 m²
Number of floors 4
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartments in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment buildin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 maisonettes close to Rethymno on a 4100 sqm plot that combines a sea and mountain…
$669,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, 2 s…
$925,815
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$392,150
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Pigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
For Sale – Exclusive Property in Platanias, Rethymno AreaLocated just 150 meters from the st…
$628,710
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Eleutherna, Greece
3 bedroom house
Eleutherna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This amazing stone villa for sale in Rethymno, is located in the village of Eleutherna. The …
$395,438
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction apartment of 33 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$146,227
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$370,586
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House in Zouridi, Greece
House
Zouridi, Greece
This fully renovated stone villa for sale in Rethymno Crete is located in the village of Zou…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Skaleta, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skaleta, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
$867,767
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Xiro Chorio, Greece
7 bedroom house
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
These are 2 amazing residences for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, located in the serene village o…
$521,014
Leave a request
House in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
House
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
This unique home for sale in Rethymno, is located in one of the most central alleys of the O…
$678,553
Leave a request
House in Maroulas, Greece
House
Maroulas, Greece
This is a unique restored stone mansion for sale in Western Crete. It is located in the cent…
$650,280
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$179,437
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 39 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$168,526
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction duplex of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$430,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished two-story villa of 209 sq.m. for sale in Giannoudi, Rethymno, set in a lus…
$964,950
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Gerani, Greece
4 bedroom house
Gerani, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This luxury modern villa for sale in Rethimno, Gerani, Crete is located on a nice slope at t…
$2,62M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction duplex of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$599,761
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms in Adele, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Adele, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious 6-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Olive Grove Near Rethymno, CreteIntroducing an excep…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-1008 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €46.000 . This 3…
$50,172
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Rethymnon

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go