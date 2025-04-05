Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Renovated apartment 5 rooms - 140m2 – Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
Soucca balcony 7 and 5 m2, 2nd floor
Apartment located on Harav Haim Mihlin Street in Bet veigan, near the Yeshiva Kol Yaacov.
Located on the 2nd floor of a building of 4 floors, 5 rooms including 4 bedrooms. 2 soccah terraces of 7…
In the heart of Bayit vegan, at the foot of synagogues, schools and shops: small building of only 4 floors with elevator, covered parking and large cellar of 12m2.
Penthouse 4 rooms, converted into 5 very easily, with huge terrace of 50m2 Soucca on panoramic view of Jerusalem!
Alone on the f…
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrativ…
Discover a truly unique life experience in the heart of Baka, Jerusalem. This duplex nestled in a small stone building, redefines comfort and convenience. With 2 floors, an elevator and serene tranquility, this property offers a timeless charm.
Highlights of the property:
Location: Located…
Very nice and large 3 rooms of 140 m2 ( 5 rooms original possibility to render it in its condition with ease and has less cost ) terrace of 11 m2 with a panoramic view of Jerusalem, 2 bathrooms, + 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
Welcome to this charming apartment, completely renovated with care and elegance, ideal for a family looking for a peaceful and warm living environment. Located on the 1st floor of an old and low building, with several entrances, this property offers both character and modernity.
Surface: 83…
Charming Apartment for Sale in Givat Chaoul – The Heart of Convenience and the Community!
Location: Givat Chaoul, Religious Quarter
Nestled in the serene and sought after religious district of Givat Chaoul, this beautiful apartment is a rare gem waiting only for you to call it home. Ideall…
Beautiful furnished apartment of 3 rooms of 80m2 , with terrace soccah on the 17th floor with beautiful view.
Immediate entrance, Pictures on request
Located in a new building, 100m from the hakala rakevet, 5 minutes from the tahana merkazit and the train to Tel Aviv in 26 minutes.
Air con…
Apartment in very good condition of 5 rooms,130m2 1st floor, terrace of 15m2
located in Bayit Vegan street Moshe Zilberg
4 bedrooms, (parental room)
2 bathrooms, 3 toilets
air conditioning, elevator, parking and cellar, disabled access
Price: 4.500.000sh.
agency commission 2% + Maam
For mor…
Apartment 5.5 rooms 120m2 Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
2 terraces of 7m2 including a soucca, Work to be planned
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2wc, Air conditioning, radiators, damper, shutters,
Covered parking, Chabat elevator, Disabled access
Two entrances.
Tama 38 shor…
Located in a quiet street, this very large apartment is located in a small building with only 4 apartments. Enjoy a private entrance leading to a huge stay opening onto a terrace with a breathtaking panoramic view. Modern American cuisine is perfect for kitchen lovers.
The apartment include…
Discover this magnificent 119 m2 apartment, ideally located on the 12th floor of a prestigious Varshawski Street Tower, in the sought after district of Har Homa. This elegant and modern living space offers:
5 spacious rooms, including a bright living room opening onto a terrace of 14 m2 wit…
apartment 4 rooms renovated surface 100m2 on the 1st floor in 2 floors building, Ramat Sharet Jerrusalem
Living and dining room with terrace-soucca of 10m2
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets
Air conditioning in the living room, radiators, chemech powder, balloon Electric hot water, roller sh…
Apartment 5.5 rooms to renovate, area 130m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
On the 1st floor with terrace, north-east-west exposure
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 2 toilets
Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door
1 cellar, lift, disabled access
Work to be u…
Apartment to renovate of 3 rooms area 72m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
2nd floor, terrace, southeast exposure
Living room, dining room, kitchen
2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets
Grills, armored door, elevator
Need for renovations
Price : 2,750,000sh
(This price does not include our agency commissi…
This is a shell property.
Located in the prestigious North Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem, this apartment offers an exceptional living experience in a historically rich and sweet-after area. Renowned for its proximity to significant landsmarks, including the Western Wall, the Old City, an…
In Mekor Haim district, near Baka, Emek Refaim, at the foot of Hamesila Park.
In a luxury store building nine promoter. Shabbat and lobby elevators.
Apartment 2 rooms new 42m2 plus 10m2 balcony with open view.
Bright apartment , underfloor heating, central air conditioning and mamad room.
D…
In the heart of Bayit began near tram, bus, shops and children's park.
New building after Tama 38 with private parking, lifts Chabat, common garden for the construction of the sourca, digicode to the entrance.
Apartment 5 rooms new very invested, with balcony 12m2, magnificent modern kitche…
We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive project in the prestigious Arnona neighbourhood of Jerusalem.
"Bustan arnona", this shop-like project includes two small 6-storey buildings for 44 units, offering unique apartments and penthouses with impressive outdoor spaces.
The apartme…
New apartment, 113m2 furniture Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
no work has been planned
5 rooms of 113m2 with 12m2 terrace on the 1st floor in a new building of 7 floors with 3 exhibitions.
2 years old, located in Ouziel street near tram, shops, schools and park.
,
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 …
SINGLE OPPORTUNITY TO BE TAKEN!
Sale Jerusalem district beit Akerem
Small building in a quiet and picturesque area, close to the tramway
3 pieces 65m2
fully renovated modern, spacious, bright and very pleasant
Large living room
Air conditioning
In progress of Pinouy Binouy very advanced, …
Beit Kerem - a new building with a private entrance. Luxurious apartment designed by an architect. 5 rooms 170 m2 + garden 150 m2 Possibility to divide into 3+2. Soucca balcony. 2 parking spaces. elevator
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel .
Ideal loca…
Delivery in 32 months of a large Penthouse 5P of 135 m2, HSP 2.97 m, master suite, high quality finishes, terrace with stunning views of 55 m2. at unbeatable price of 35,000 shekels/m2
Hadassa Agency Takam
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Kiryat Yovel Jerusalem
Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel .
Ideal loc…
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland .
Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathroom…
In the heart of Baka! At the foot of the future Tramway under construction.
In a building after Tama 38, 2 room apartment 42m2 bright with balcony and beautiful and green view.
2 orientations, central air conditionne, invested kitchen, spacious bathroom.
Lift of Shabbat and the apartment is …
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre inc…
In the heart of Kiryat Moché, both central and quiet, green area, near synagogues and public garden, charming apartment on the ground floor, complete accessibility, fully renovated, large balcony with soucca.
Parking in the building and cellar of 9 m2. Free now! Hadassa Exclusive, TAKAM agency
Apartment 5 rooms 119m2 with terrace 12m2 (soucca part for 2 people) Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
In good condition
Price: 4.300.000sh
Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen
4 bedrooms (1 mamad)
1 bathroom, 2 toilets
Air conditioning, shemech powder, electric radiators, electric shutters, grilling
A…
In the heart of Kiryat Moché, 10 minutes from the city centre, close to several synagogues and garden, in a small building of 5 floors; 3P under construction (new floor of Tama) 81 m2 living space + 7 m2 balcony with soucca, quiet, master suite, mamad. delivery in 28 months. Serious company …
Penthouse 5 rooms 156m2 with terrace of 41m2 in new building Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A n…
Realize your dream of living in the heart of the popular Baka neighbourhood!
Spacious 5-room apartment, with an area of 108 m2, located on the first floor of a 3-storey building.
The apartment requires a complete renovation, giving you the possibility to customize it according to your tastes…
A few minutes from the tram in a quiet and charming environment, nice renovated 3P, with a superb view and a triple exposure, balcony soucca and dressing room. Building with potential, business to seize exclusive Hadassa agency Takam
New on the market!
In the district of Ramat Sharet bordering Bayit Vagan, in a quiet and pavilion street, very requested location.
House of 280m2 net with a beautiful private courtyard of 150m2.
On 3 floors, very spacious and bright, huge living room and separate kitchen, master suite on the…
New penthouse 5 rooms 154m2 terrace 88m2 in new building Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cul…
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street.
In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator.
Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Magnificent single storey house 5 pieces as new!
Private entrance to the street, 4 orientations, about 165m2 crude, huge very green garden all around the house, large spacious living room, American kitchen invests, very nice services, master suite with dressing room and bathroom, two bathroo…
In the city center of Jerusalem in the new district Kiriat Alehoum 2 minutes walk from the cinema city.
facing the gan saver , very beautiful 3 rooms of 89 m2 with balcony; beautiful view , very beautiful stay filled with sun
2 bathrooms ,
cellar and free parking
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem
Close to trams and shops
Degage view
Parking and cellar included
Immediate entry
Price from 4.350.00.000sh
excluding our agency fees
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call …
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim
Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully …