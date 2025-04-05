  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem

New buildings for sale in Jerusalem

apartments
56
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Penthouse a arnona hatseira
Residential quarter Penthouse a arnona hatseira
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,35M
Spacious penthouse 120 m2, huge terrase / soccah (75 m2), swimming pool, 2 parking spaces, cellar, 3 toilets, quiet, well maintained, immediate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Central and quiet location with views of the 4 room lumineux duplex walk near Emek refaim. Parking and cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
For sale in the Gila district, Apartment 4 rooms, 90 m2, 4th floor with elevator, the apartment is renovated in a modern building, balcony soucca, private parking, cellar, Yonkers and air conditioning
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Residential quarter Appartement renove 5 pieces - 140m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement renove 5 pieces - 140m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Renovated apartment 5 rooms - 140m2 – Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Soucca balcony 7 and 5 m2, 2nd floor Apartment located on Harav Haim Mihlin Street in Bet veigan, near the Yeshiva Kol Yaacov. Located on the 2nd floor of a building of 4 floors, 5 rooms including 4 bedrooms. 2 soccah terraces of 7…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
In the heart of Bayit vegan, at the foot of synagogues, schools and shops: small building of only 4 floors with elevator, covered parking and large cellar of 12m2. Penthouse 4 rooms, converted into 5 very easily, with huge terrace of 50m2 Soucca on panoramic view of Jerusalem! Alone on the f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,708
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrativ…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Charmant duplex avec vue sur le parc a baka - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Charmant duplex avec vue sur le parc a baka - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
Discover a truly unique life experience in the heart of Baka, Jerusalem. This duplex nestled in a small stone building, redefines comfort and convenience. With 2 floors, an elevator and serene tranquility, this property offers a timeless charm. Highlights of the property: Location: Located…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Holyland -bait vagan -jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland -bait vagan -jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
Very nice and large 3 rooms of 140 m2 ( 5 rooms original possibility to render it in its condition with ease and has less cost ) terrace of 11 m2 with a panoramic view of Jerusalem, 2 bathrooms, + 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter magnifique appartement 4 pieces a vendre a kiryat menachem rue islande
Residential quarter magnifique appartement 4 pieces a vendre a kiryat menachem rue islande
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$997,195
Welcome to this charming apartment, completely renovated with care and elegance, ideal for a family looking for a peaceful and warm living environment. Located on the 1st floor of an old and low building, with several entrances, this property offers both character and modernity. Surface: 83…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces a vendre a givat chaoul - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces a vendre a givat chaoul - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$786,520
Charming Apartment for Sale in Givat Chaoul – The Heart of Convenience and the Community! Location: Givat Chaoul, Religious Quarter Nestled in the serene and sought after religious district of Givat Chaoul, this beautiful apartment is a rare gem waiting only for you to call it home. Ideall…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces - 108m2 - kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14m2 19eme etage
Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces - 108m2 - kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14m2 19eme etage
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,949
For rent beautiful new apartment 4 rooms - 108m2 – Kiryat Moshe Jerusalem Balcony 14m2, 19th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 2 sinks 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, underfloor heating Armored door, 1 parking, lift, disabled access, intercom Exposure: south e…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement neuf et meuble de 3 pieces 80m2 a kiriat moshe jerusalem
Residential quarter Bel appartement neuf et meuble de 3 pieces 80m2 a kiriat moshe jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$955,060
Beautiful furnished apartment of 3 rooms of 80m2 , with terrace soccah on the 17th floor with beautiful view. Immediate entrance, Pictures on request Located in a new building, 100m from the hakala rakevet, 5 minutes from the tahana merkazit and the train to Tel Aviv in 26 minutes. Air con…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Apartment in very good condition of 5 rooms,130m2 1st floor, terrace of 15m2 located in Bayit Vegan street Moshe Zilberg 4 bedrooms, (parental room) 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets air conditioning, elevator, parking and cellar, disabled access Price: 4.500.000sh. agency commission 2% + Maam For mor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
Apartment 5.5 rooms 120m2 Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2 terraces of 7m2 including a soucca, Work to be planned Living room, dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2wc, Air conditioning, radiators, damper, shutters, Covered parking, Chabat elevator, Disabled access Two entrances. Tama 38 shor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immense appartement avec terrasse et vue a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Immense appartement avec terrasse et vue a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
Located in a quiet street, this very large apartment is located in a small building with only 4 apartments. Enjoy a private entrance leading to a huge stay opening onto a terrace with a breathtaking panoramic view. Modern American cuisine is perfect for kitchen lovers. The apartment include…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe exceptionnel a har homa - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe exceptionnel a har homa - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$876,408
Discover this magnificent 119 m2 apartment, ideally located on the 12th floor of a prestigious Varshawski Street Tower, in the sought after district of Har Homa. This elegant and modern living space offers: 5 spacious rooms, including a bright living room opening onto a terrace of 14 m2 wit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Renovated 3 room apartment area 70m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, east-west exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door 1 parking lot, Renovated 2 years ago Price : 2 500 000sh (This price does not in…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
apartment 4 rooms renovated surface 100m2 on the 1st floor in 2 floors building, Ramat Sharet Jerrusalem Living and dining room with terrace-soucca of 10m2 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning in the living room, radiators, chemech powder, balloon Electric hot water, roller sh…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,75M
Complex in the heart of Baka, Yehuda Street. Duplex 5 rooms 126 m2 + 3 rooms 68 m2 + studio/office 24 m2 Spacious balconies, parking, air conditioning, 3 air directions
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces superficie 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces superficie 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Apartment 5.5 rooms to renovate, area 130m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem On the 1st floor with terrace, north-east-west exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door 1 cellar, lift, disabled access Work to be u…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a renover de 3 pieces superficie 72m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a renover de 3 pieces superficie 72m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$772,475
Apartment to renovate of 3 rooms area 72m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, terrace, southeast exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Grills, armored door, elevator Need for renovations Price : 2,750,000sh (This price does not include our agency commissi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luxury apartment in the heart of jerusalem
Residential quarter Luxury apartment in the heart of jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,84M
This is a shell property. Located in the prestigious North Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem, this apartment offers an exceptional living experience in a historically rich and sweet-after area. Renowned for its proximity to significant landsmarks, including the Western Wall, the Old City, an…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet luxueux
Residential quarter Projet luxueux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$617,980
In Mekor Haim district, near Baka, Emek Refaim, at the foot of Hamesila Park. In a luxury store building nine promoter. Shabbat and lobby elevators. Apartment 2 rooms new 42m2 plus 10m2 balcony with open view. Bright apartment , underfloor heating, central air conditioning and mamad room. D…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces neuf avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces neuf avec balcon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
In the heart of Bayit began near tram, bus, shops and children's park. New building after Tama 38 with private parking, lifts Chabat, common garden for the construction of the sourca, digicode to the entrance. Apartment 5 rooms new very invested, with balcony 12m2, magnificent modern kitche…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive project in the prestigious Arnona neighbourhood of Jerusalem. "Bustan arnona", this shop-like project includes two small 6-storey buildings for 44 units, offering unique apartments and penthouses with impressive outdoor spaces. The apartme…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,66M
6 rooms 140 m2 with balcony soukkah elevator parking cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
New apartment, 113m2 furniture Bayit Vegan Jerusalem no work has been planned 5 rooms of 113m2 with 12m2 terrace on the 1st floor in a new building of 7 floors with 3 exhibitions. 2 years old, located in Ouziel street near tram, shops, schools and park. , Living room, dining room, kitchen 4 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove
Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,363
SINGLE OPPORTUNITY TO BE TAKEN! Sale Jerusalem district beit Akerem Small building in a quiet and picturesque area, close to the tramway 3 pieces 65m2 fully renovated modern, spacious, bright and very pleasant Large living room Air conditioning In progress of Pinouy Binouy very advanced, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$983,150
Beautiful apartment, recent, spacious, pleasant, completely renovated, well-fitted kitchen, master suite, mamad, 2 balconies (1 soucca), 2 bathrooms, laundry, sunny, quiet elevator, suitable for disabled, central near synagogues, shopping center, schools, park in Messila
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
Beit Kerem - a new building with a private entrance. Luxurious apartment designed by an architect. 5 rooms 170 m2 + garden 150 m2 Possibility to divide into 3+2. Soucca balcony. 2 parking spaces. elevator
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,96M
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel . Ideal loca…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,54M
Delivery in 32 months of a large Penthouse 5P of 135 m2, HSP 2.97 m, master suite, high quality finishes, terrace with stunning views of 55 m2. at unbeatable price of 35,000 shekels/m2 Hadassa Agency Takam
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
For sale on KIRIAT YOVEL - New building, Appart 3 pcs, 76m2, completely renovated, 5th floor with elevator, 2 terraces (including soucca), cellar, air conditioning
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme kiryat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme kiryat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,96M
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Kiryat Yovel Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel . Ideal loc…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,44M
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland . Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathroom…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$632,025
In the heart of Baka! At the foot of the future Tramway under construction. In a building after Tama 38, 2 room apartment 42m2 bright with balcony and beautiful and green view. 2 orientations, central air conditionne, invested kitchen, spacious bathroom. Lift of Shabbat and the apartment is …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre inc…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
apartment for sale, Baka district, New building, 4 rooms, 90 m2, bright apartment, central and quiet. 2 bathrooms, parking and cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
In the center of Bait Vegan very beautiful cottage 220 m 2 Habitable with 120 m2 terrace + 120 m2 garden + cellar and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rdc libre de suite grand balcon
Residential quarter Rdc libre de suite grand balcon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$786,520
In the heart of Kiryat Moché, both central and quiet, green area, near synagogues and public garden, charming apartment on the ground floor, complete accessibility, fully renovated, large balcony with soucca. Parking in the building and cellar of 9 m2. Free now! Hadassa Exclusive, TAKAM agency
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jerusalem har homa
Residential quarter Jerusalem har homa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Beautiful 4 rooms for sale in the heart of Har Homa with a surface of 117 m2 + 2 terraces soucah, living area of 8 m2 and a kitchen side of 22 m2. 2 bathrooms, a parking space and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 119m2 avec terrasse 12m2 partie soucca pour 2 personnes bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 119m2 avec terrasse 12m2 partie soucca pour 2 personnes bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Apartment 5 rooms 119m2 with terrace 12m2 (soucca part for 2 people) Bayit Vegan Jerusalem In good condition Price: 4.300.000sh Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 4 bedrooms (1 mamad) 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech powder, electric radiators, electric shutters, grilling A…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand 3p projet
Residential quarter Grand 3p projet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$926,970
In the heart of Kiryat Moché, 10 minutes from the city centre, close to several synagogues and garden, in a small building of 5 floors; 3P under construction (new floor of Tama) 81 m2 living space + 7 m2 balcony with soucca, quiet, master suite, mamad. delivery in 28 months. Serious company …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$674,160
good investment 3 pieces complete demolition and reconstruction agreement
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf de 5 pieces 156m2 terrasse 41m2 kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf de 5 pieces 156m2 terrasse 41m2 kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Penthouse 5 rooms 156m2 with terrace of 41m2 in new building Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A n…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
Realize your dream of living in the heart of the popular Baka neighbourhood! Spacious 5-room apartment, with an area of 108 m2, located on the first floor of a 3-storey building. The apartment requires a complete renovation, giving you the possibility to customize it according to your tastes…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Prix imbattable
Residential quarter Prix imbattable
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,812
A few minutes from the tram in a quiet and charming environment, nice renovated 3P, with a superb view and a triple exposure, balcony soucca and dressing room. Building with potential, business to seize exclusive Hadassa agency Takam
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne rare a la vente
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne rare a la vente
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,37M
New on the market! In the district of Ramat Sharet bordering Bayit Vagan, in a quiet and pavilion street, very requested location. House of 280m2 net with a beautiful private courtyard of 150m2. On 3 floors, very spacious and bright, huge living room and separate kitchen, master suite on the…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf 5 pieces 154m2 terrasse 88m2 dans immeuble neuf kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf 5 pieces 154m2 terrasse 88m2 dans immeuble neuf kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
New penthouse 5 rooms 154m2 terrace 88m2 in new building Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cul…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,06M
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,02M
Magnificent single storey house 5 pieces as new! Private entrance to the street, 4 orientations, about 165m2 crude, huge very green garden all around the house, large spacious living room, American kitchen invests, very nice services, master suite with dressing room and bathroom, two bathroo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,247
In the city center of Jerusalem in the new district Kiriat Alehoum 2 minutes walk from the cinema city. facing the gan saver , very beautiful 3 rooms of 89 m2 with balcony; beautiful view , very beautiful stay filled with sun 2 bathrooms , cellar and free parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem Close to trams and shops Degage view Parking and cellar included Immediate entry Price from 4.350.00.000sh excluding our agency fees For more information or to arrange a visit, Call …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement d exception
Residential quarter Appartement d exception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,16M
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 88m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 88m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Renovated 3-room apartment, area 88m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem On the 1st floor with beautiful terrace of 50m2 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room kitchen 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 wc Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, electric shutters, armored door 1 lift parking, Disabled access Pric…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces - 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces - 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,35M
Apartment 5 rooms - 130m2 – Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2 terraces 8m2 and 10m2 including 6m2 soucca, 4th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms (1 mamad), 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 3 toilets Electric shutters, air conditioning, ground radiators, gas water heater Intercom video, armored door, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go