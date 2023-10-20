Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
$1,912
6
ID: 33420
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, in a luxury residence with 24-hour caretaker, discover this new luxury apartment located on a high floor, offering a rare quality of life and spectacular views of the city. The apartment develops about 48 m2 perfectly arranged and offers an elegant and bright living room opening onto a terrace of 4 m2 with an incredible view, ideal for enjoying calm and light throughout the day. The comfortable room enjoys a mamad, combining security and functionality. Every detail has been designed to offer modern comfort in a refined environment. The residence offers high-end services, with a gym on the first floor, an elevator in Shabbat, as well as a large common terrace on the 10th floor allowing the installation of a soccah. The location is exceptional: central, quiet, close to the tram, shops and all amenities of the city centre. A rare, bright and elegant property, ideal for guests seeking prestige, comfort and strategic location in Jerusalem. Available from 1 March.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Exclusive – Chernichovsky Street, Bezall project Shenkin district Large 3 room apartment, very bright North / West About 87 m2 + 9 m2 terrace (one bedroom on the inside side of the building) Security 24/7 Sports hall Parking Cave Possibility of complete furniture
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$918,555
Haneviim 44 2 rooms 50m2 Soccah Terrace 2nd floor with elevator Parking
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$868,395
In the heart of Nahlaot, discover a renovated apartment already divided into two rental units with common entrance. A rare opportunity in this sought after, bright, quiet and close to Mahane Yehuda Market. Surface Arnona 49 m2 (53 m2 cadastre), 3 rooms, 1st floor, terrace of 4 m2.
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications