  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces

Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,445
;
6
ID: 33646
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
A corner of paradise near tram and shops. Beautiful 3P fully renovated in a building that has benefited from a Tama, with a large balcony overlooking the living room, and the possibility to make use of the garden. No face to face. Two shower rooms, kitchen and high quality heating system, Free of charge.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$454,575
Residential quarter Spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception au cOEur de tel aviv parfait pour un investissement ou comme pied A terre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
FOR SALE – THE PENTHOUSE OF THE ROY IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV Ideal as investment or foot-to-earth. Only 658/m2 !!! A few steps from Shuk HaCarmel, Shenkin, Rothschild Boulevard and only 5 minutes from the beach, this unique duplex is located in a completely renovated street, in a new boutique …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne occasion investi
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Apartment 4.5 rooms, after TAMA 38 Renovated to a high level, large modern kitchen, spacious living room, balcony from the living room, 3 large bedrooms, master suite, 4 square meters socca, size, 3 air directions, Shabbat elevator Possibility of furniture, and more
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications