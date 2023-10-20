  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Renove au coeur de kiryat moche

Residential quarter Renove au coeur de kiryat moche

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
;
3
ID: 33651
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
PROMOTION!!!, Beautiful renovated 3P of 81 m2, in the heart of Kiryat Moché; near the synagogues, tram, balcony of 15 m2 with soucca, quality construction! Private entrance. This is the last apartment available in the project, price floor, SAY:! Exclusive Hadassa agency Takam.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Ashdod, Israel
from
$674,025
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,34M
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,724
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,14M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$987,525
Exclusive sale: Micha Street, Old North, Quiet and Border View In a classified building, typical of Tel Aviv, on the 2nd floor, a beautiful 2 room apartment bright and well preserved. Living area of about 60 m2 + sunny terrace of about 7 m2. The apartment, bathed in light, offers great pote…
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
FOR SALE – TEL AVIV, DERRIERE L'HOTEL ROYAL BEACH Dream location close to the sea Discover an exceptional property ideally located a few meters from the seafront and the famous Herbert Samuel Boulevard. Total area : 102 m2 habitable + 50 m2 terraces Private lift arriving directly in the ap…
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications