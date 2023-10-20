  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter En plein coeur du centre ville de jerusalem

Residential quarter En plein coeur du centre ville de jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$830,775
;
7
ID: 33386
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the city center, on the side of the great synagogues, , close to the Mamilla and the David citadel HOTEL 7 minutes walk , in a beautiful luxury building with guard 24/24, swimming pool, gym and jacuzzi. Very nice 2 rooms for sale of 45 m2 net ( Israeli surface 52 m2) very well arranged and sunny, with open view + 1 parking space and 1 cellar. rare product and available immediately.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter En plein coeur du centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$830,775
