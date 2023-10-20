Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,545
02/04/2025
$1,545
26/02/2025
$1,551
26/02/2025
$1,549
06/02/2025
$1,524
28/12/2024
$1,530
;
1
ID: 23741
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE CITY Recent building standing with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 6th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equipped with a large wall cabinet for optimal storage in the bedroom and an electric plate in the kitchen. vaad bait ( Trustee ) : 670/month Arnona : 300 shekel/month

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

You are viewing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,545
