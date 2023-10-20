Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE CITY Recent building standing with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 6th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equipped with a large wall cabinet for optimal storage in the bedroom and an electric plate in the kitchen. vaad bait ( Trustee ) : 670/month Arnona : 300 shekel/month
Jerusalem, Israel
