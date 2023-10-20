  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim

Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 33921
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
NEW ON THE MARKET! In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park Promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Superb new and spacious 3-room apartment of 85 m2, with 8 m2 terrace. A real jewel: • Separate and high-end kitchen • Strong room (Mamad) • Parental suite with private bathroom • Additional bathroom • Ground heating • Individual VRF air conditioning in each room • Smart Home System • Private underground parking • Cave Immediate entry.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
Residential quarter Tournez la cle brossez vous les dents et dormez
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Un 3 pieces a la marina a ashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$423,225
You are viewing
Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
In the most central and sought after location of the neighborhood, in a small elegant building that has benefited from a facade renovation and the addition of an elevator. Apartment 4 rooms, 104 m2 built, arranged intelligently and tastefully + balcony soccah of 10 m2 ! Apartment partially r…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
Unique duplex 5 rooms in the heart of Tel Aviv – Bograshov Located near the beach and lively streets of Bograshov district, this duplex offers an ideal living environment between urban dynamism and serenity. 5 pieces 4 rooms 2 bathrooms 3 toilets 4th and 5th floor 135 m2 living space + 58 m2…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Show all Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
The rare pearl!! Apartment 5 rooms for sale in Marina with stunning views of the Sea of Ashdod on the 7th floor. A parking lot and a cellar of 8 m2 complete this property with a sure value. 2 steps from the beach, the synagogue is close to cafes and restaurant as well as a supermarket. Luxur…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications