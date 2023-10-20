  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble dans immeuble boutique

Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble dans immeuble boutique

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,818
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33863
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A louer 5 pieces dans la prestigieuse residence costa del sol a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,539
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,978
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,51M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble dans immeuble boutique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,818
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bonne affaire calme dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bonne affaire calme dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bonne affaire calme dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bonne affaire calme dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bonne affaire calme dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bonne affaire calme dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,944
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,14M
Roof / Penthouse Apartment, Lev Tel Aviv, Lev HaIr Nord, Tel Aviv–Yafo 5 rooms - 4th floor on 4 For sale directly by the owner, in the heart of Tel Aviv, in a quiet and sought after street: a 5-room duplex roof apartment. 115 m2 built + 65 m2 roof terrace. A superb and bright apartment, cl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Superb apartment, 4 bedrooms + one rented unit next to the apartment, permission to delete a balcony from the room, stunning views
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications