Residential quarter 3 pieces rehov hachmi bayt vagan

from
$768,075
5
ID: 33724
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

INVESTMENT! ✨ Bayt Vagan – Rehov Hachmi✨3 rooms 51m2, well arranged, very good condition, laundry Terrace Soccah unobstructed view DRC Parking and Mahsan

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,52M
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,788
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf tres bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$517,275
Residential quarter Cotttage a louer a jerusalem emek refaim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,973
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
Other complexes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$454,575
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications