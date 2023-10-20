  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe

Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,473
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 33697
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
well agencer

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$432,630
Residential quarter Waouh waouh waouh on ne voit pas un cottage comme celui ci tous les jours
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,473
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Show all Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
For sale – Spacious 5 rooms in Agamim with lake view Discover this beautiful 5-room apartment in the sought after area of Agamim, with an area of 123 m2. ✅ Stunning views of the lake ✅ Bright and spacious living room ✅ Wide corridor serving the rooms ✅ Private parking ✅ Assoum promoter's qu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
FOR SALE – TEL AVIV In a beautiful building, discover this beautiful 3 room apartment: • 74 m2 living space + 13 m2 terrace • 2 comfortable rooms • 2 modern bathrooms • Lift and large pantry • Parking space included Reduced price: 7,900,000 Owners are very motivated to sell – an opportunit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
New for exclusive sale! 17 Bloch Street, close to municipal park and all entertainment venues In a new and elegant project of the promoter "Shalom and Natan" After obtaining the building permit, there will be: A 3-room apartment with optimal layout 69 m2 living space + 12 m2 of sunny terrac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications