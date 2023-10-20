  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme

Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
ID: 33607
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Superb apartment, 4 bedrooms + one rented unit next to the apartment, permission to delete a balcony from the room, stunning views

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

