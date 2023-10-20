  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Studio luxe pour une personne

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,301
;
4
ID: 33700
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Luxurious studio for one person 1 piece and a half 25 m square 1 balcony First floor Fully furnished refurbished The rent includes all charges (arnona, water, electricity and internet) exceptional offer to quickly seize

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

