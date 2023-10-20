  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon

Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33861
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,649
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,18M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,59M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,21M
Very rare!!!! In the residence Sarfati, rue Exodus, at the marina, 4 room apartment with terrace of 24 m2 sea view. Located on the 5th floor, 2 elevators in the building including one of shabat. apartment completely renovated, very modern, 50 meters walk from the beach. Notice to connoisseurs
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$467,115
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications