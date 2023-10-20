  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Prix en baisse

Residential quarter Prix en baisse

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
;
7
ID: 33653
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In the heart of Kiryat Moché, quiet and central, in a building with elevator, 4.5 room apartment including a secure room, a master suite, a Soucca balcony with magnificent views, Triple exposure, bright, renovation of high standing of the best taste (French vendors). Cabinets integrated in each room, table, equipped kitchen, ideal for easy accommodation!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
