  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme kiryat yovel jerusalem

Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme kiryat yovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,96M
02/04/2025
$1,96M
24/02/2025
$2,11M
04/02/2025
$2,08M
30/12/2024
$2,09M
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23901
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Kiryat Yovel Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel . Ideal location in terms of amenities and connectivity! With many restaurants, shops, it offers a lively urban life. Moreover, the proximity of the tramway to the Tel Aviv train and the central bus station for all Israeli cities is a significant advantage for your travel. It is an exceptional location for a practical and dynamic life. Ideal for those looking for active religious life near synagogues and schools. Built on a single floor this 5-room apartment with living and dining room of 167m2 and 44m2 terrace open from all sides on a splendid view, includes 4 bedrooms including one master, with 2 parking spaces and a cellar. It is also air-conditioned, with underfloor heating, video intercom, empty garbage on the landing, chemesh doud, electric shutters but also manual for the Shabbat, secured by an armored door and a fire detector system... Price: 6.990.000sh (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT) Possibility to rent: 16000sh/month For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces superficie 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,68M
Residential quarter Charmant duplex avec vue sur le parc a baka - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$94,102
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,75M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme kiryat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,96M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
In the heart of Talbiey very beautiful 4 pieces of 75 m2 inscribed with exit on garden of 30 m2 . quiet and residential street .partly furnished . In process of Pinouy Binouy which means that each owner has signed for the destruction of the building with the aim of a new reconstruction with …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$547,755
In barnea a beautiful 5 rooms close to the spacious sea
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tres beau 4 pieces a louer a neve zemer
Residential quarter Tres beau 4 pieces a louer a neve zemer
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,247
For rent in a boutique building of Neve Zemer, a nice 4 rooms with beautiful volumes and a beautiful ceiling height. Very bright apartment. Terrace of 14 m2. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications