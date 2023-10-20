Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme kiryat yovel jerusalem

Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Kiryat Yovel Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel . Ideal location in terms of amenities and connectivity! With many restaurants, shops, it offers a lively urban life. Moreover, the proximity of the tramway to the Tel Aviv train and the central bus station for all Israeli cities is a significant advantage for your travel. It is an exceptional location for a practical and dynamic life. Ideal for those looking for active religious life near synagogues and schools. Built on a single floor this 5-room apartment with living and dining room of 167m2 and 44m2 terrace open from all sides on a splendid view, includes 4 bedrooms including one master, with 2 parking spaces and a cellar. It is also air-conditioned, with underfloor heating, video intercom, empty garbage on the landing, chemesh doud, electric shutters but also manual for the Shabbat, secured by an armored door and a fire detector system... Price: 6.990.000sh (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT) Possibility to rent: 16000sh/month For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel