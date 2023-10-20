  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
;
4
ID: 33423
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In a quiet and green environment of Ramat Sharet, discover an exceptional duplex where space, light and serenity meet. This 146 m2 property offers a large living room with dining room opening onto two huge terraces of 70 m2 and 30 m2, overlooking the valley and bathing the space of light. The parental suite, a real cocoon, benefits from direct access to a private garden of 30 m2, perfect to recharge. The apartment consists of 4 bedrooms including one secured ( Located on the 3rd floor with elevator, in a well maintained building, it also offers parking, air conditioning in the living room and individual gas heating. An ideal place for families looking for comfort and quality of life, close to schools, yeshivot and shops of the neighborhood.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
