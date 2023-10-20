Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In a quiet and green environment of Ramat Sharet, discover an exceptional duplex where space, light and serenity meet.
This 146 m2 property offers a large living room with dining room opening onto two huge terraces of 70 m2 and 30 m2, overlooking the valley and bathing the space of light. The parental suite, a real cocoon, benefits from direct access to a private garden of 30 m2, perfect to recharge.
The apartment consists of 4 bedrooms including one secured ( Located on the 3rd floor with elevator, in a well maintained building, it also offers parking, air conditioning in the living room and individual gas heating.
An ideal place for families looking for comfort and quality of life, close to schools, yeshivot and shops of the neighborhood.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure
