  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Kiryat moche proche tram

Residential quarter Kiryat moche proche tram

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$962,445
;
3
ID: 33686
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In Kiryat Moché, entrance to the city, close to the tram station, large bright 3P with a triple exposure and two balconies. Marketable price, Free now!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Kiryat moche proche tram
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$962,445
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
