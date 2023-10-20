  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Prix en baisse

Residential quarter Prix en baisse

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$655,215
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33652
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Your foot down in Jerusalem! In a new building, a few resorts in the city centre, in a quiet street close to transport and shops. The apartment has a double sun exposure (east and south), a mamad (safe room). 6 m2 cellar and air conditioning. Full accessibility.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,34M
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter 3 pieces a vendre complet immeuble neuf ascenseur balcon parking cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$968,715
Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$36,993
You are viewing
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$655,215
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Nahariya, Israel
from
$485,925
In the centre of Nahariya, located in a quiet and sought after street, He's got a lot of things, at a small price: Balcony/terrace, mamad, elevator, cellar, parking and spacious and bright!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,14M
Dream villa in Ashdod in 1st line facing the sea all new never inhabited In "Youd Zayin" independent villa on a plot of 450 m2 (very rare) , 320 m2 living space on 3 levels: -Under living room with bathroom and toilet -RDC, living space with huge windows, kitchen, bedroom "mamad", bathroom, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,63M
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors DUPLEX 6 rooms 161m2 + 2 terraces of 56 and 40m2, floors 6 and 7 , 2 parking and 1 cellar : Validated permit project …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications