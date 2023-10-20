  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Unique magnifique rdj avec 245m2 dexterieurs

Residential quarter Unique magnifique rdj avec 245m2 dexterieurs

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,35M
;
7
ID: 33460
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
SALE JERUSALEM – Bayit Vegan SINGLE!! Small building of 8 apartments only with elevator! ????? Apartment 6 rooms – 185 m2 level - provide refreshment! ????? Official cadastre garden 200 m2 ?????? Immense Lounge???? Independent kitchen ???? Parental suite 25 m2 with dressing + bathroom ???? 2 bathrooms???? 3 WC ☀ 3 guidelines ➕ Independent unit 21 m2 ➕ cellar!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

