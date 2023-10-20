  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
20/02/2026
$1,94M
21/05/2025
$1,74M
;
5
ID: 26089
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment 5 rooms - 166m2 – Givat Shaoul Jerusalem Balcony 12 m2 – (soucca 4m2), 5th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms (mamad) 3 bathrooms, 3 toilets Strands, air conditioning, chemech powder, radiators, gas water heater Armored door, 1 parking, 1 cellar, lift, disabled access Price : 6.200.000 shekels (This award does not include our agency commission) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

