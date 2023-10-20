  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m

ID: 33942

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
;
4
ID: 33942
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Second and last floor (and half) Four guidelines Large parental suite Balcony of 8 m2 + balcony on the roof of 20 m2 (also under a soucca) Open view of Ein Kerem Total privacy Close to a synagogue, kindergartens, bus stops, shops and other amenities. Building permits granted: the apartment will have an additional 40 m2!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Other complexes
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,37M
Nice cottage of 7 rooms with large basement. Spacious, large piscinable garden. ideal for a family, the rooms are large, pleasant, and bright. Close to schools and communities
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
UNIQUE JARDIN APPARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PISCINE AND PARKING • 3 pieces • 2 bedrooms • 1 dressing room • 1 bathroom, 1 toilet • Fully furnished • 90 m2 + 100 m2 • Private garden with swimming pool • Private parking Place Habima / Boulevard Rothschild Price: IL 9,500,000 Contact us for more i…
Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,04M
In a pretty quiet and residential street located west of Raanana. Corner house of 8 rooms. Big pieces. Four suites on the floor. Immense under ground brought. total: 6 bathrooms. 7 toilets. many living spaces. A nice pool
