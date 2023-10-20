Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,247
02/04/2025
$2,247
11/01/2025
$2,198
23/12/2024
$2,225
5
ID: 23413
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In the city center of Jerusalem in the new district Kiriat Alehoum 2 minutes walk from the cinema city. facing the gan saver , very beautiful 3 rooms of 89 m2 with balcony; beautiful view , very beautiful stay filled with sun 2 bathrooms , cellar and free parking

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

