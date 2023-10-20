Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces comme neuf

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Magnifique 2 pieces comme neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,405
02/04/2025
$1,405
23/12/2024
$1,391
;
6
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23366
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of the city center at the foot of the tramway, between the Magane yeouda market and kikat tsion: 2 room apartment as new in a standing building delivered a few years ago, 3 lifts Chabat, lobby. Apartment 2 rooms well arranged, large bathroom, american kitchen with central island, central air conditioning, underfloor heating, smart home system!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement familial a or akiva dans le quartier tres recherche neve or
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$603,935
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,88M
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$870,790
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer neuf quartier religieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$997,195
beautiful apartment very sunny of 119m2 4 rooms with terrace, kitchen very invested and parking. A few minutes walk from the Yahvne school. Quiet street
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Immeuble a louer en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble a louer en plein centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$151,686
64 apartments are offered for rent: Studios Apartments 2 rooms Apartments 3 rooms Floor collective shelter (Mamad) The apartments are furnished and equipped to offer maximum comfort. Planned: Fully equipped gym Shared workspaces Possibility of parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
Beit Kerem - a new building with a private entrance. Luxurious apartment designed by an architect. 5 rooms 170 m2 + garden 150 m2 Possibility to divide into 3+2. Soucca balcony. 2 parking spaces. elevator
Agency
Real estate Israel
