  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter vente espace de bureaux guivat shaoul

Residential quarter vente espace de bureaux guivat shaoul

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33803
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Coup de fusil dalet ashdodappartement 3 5 pieces a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$548,625
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
You are viewing
Residential quarter vente espace de bureaux guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,51M
Located in the sought after district of Ir Yamam in Netanya, close to Kikar HaPiano, Canyon Ir Yamam and beaches. Apartment 5 rooms of 140 m2 Second floor Terrace of 18 m2 with view, Two parking lots and a cellar. Recent residence of standing, offering gym, children's playroom and maintain…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Show all Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,90M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Show all Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,87M
A luxurious dream house in Neve Tzedek – 4 Neve Shalom Street, for exclusive sale. In the heart of the most beautiful and prestigious district of Tel Aviv, on the very popular street Neve Shalom, a 5-minute walk from the train station and the sea. A rare house with spectacular beauty awaits…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications