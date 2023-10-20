Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
;
7
ID: 33940
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In a recent building after TAMA, this new 115 m2 apartment located on the 3rd floor with elevator of Shabbat offers a bright, quiet and functional living environment. The spacious living room with open kitchen opens onto a pleasant balcony, while a second soccah balcony extends a corridor. The master suite ensures comfort and privacy, a secure room (Mamad) and a third bright room complete the space, as well as an ideal office corner for teleworking. Thanks to its three exhibitions east, south and west, the apartment enjoys exceptional brightness and an unobstructed view. Air conditioning in all rooms, modern distribution and sought-after residential environment make this a rare opportunity for families seeking comfort, quality of life and proximity to transport and religious institutions. Available in 3 months.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Real estate Israel
Rare!! Apartment 5 rooms "Residence Dimri City" 160 m2 with 20 m2 terrace, 2 elevators including one of shabat. Close to shops, schools, parks, synagogues, buses..... Fully renovated, with individual air conditioning in each room. Parking
Real estate Israel
Classified building, located in a quiet and green street Unique apartment with the authentic character of Jerusalem: high ceilings, bright and spacious First floor, • 3 pieces + mezzanine • Approximately 60 m2 • 1 bathroom • Unfurnished, except refrigerator, hob, oven and wardrobe
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications