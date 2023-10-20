  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Grand jardin

Residential quarter Grand jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
02/03/2025
$2,81M
10/02/2025
$2,77M
01/01/2025
$2,78M
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24032
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beit Kerem - a new building with a private entrance. Luxurious apartment designed by an architect. 5 rooms 170 m2 + garden 150 m2 Possibility to divide into 3+2. Soucca balcony. 2 parking spaces. elevator

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$924,161
Residential quarter magnifique appartement 4 pieces a vendre a kiryat menachem rue islande
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$997,195
Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,63M
Residential quarter Luxury apartment in the heart of jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,84M
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 - ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$842,700
You are viewing
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Le reve devenu realite a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Le reve devenu realite a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,56M
Luxury and unique duplex, 515 square meters net (about 1,000 square meters gross). 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms. Entrance level: 76 square meters of parking, 2 warehouses and a swimming pool service area Entertainment level: approximately 300 square meters with heated pool, jacuzzi, gym, dry and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,77M
a beautiful villa near the sea quartier afridr with cellar and swimming pool
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Apartment in very good condition of 5 rooms,130m2 1st floor, terrace of 15m2 located in Bayit Vegan street Moshe Zilberg 4 bedrooms, (parental room) 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets air conditioning, elevator, parking and cellar, disabled access Price: 4.500.000sh. agency commission 2% + Maam For mor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications