  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Au centre

Residential quarter Au centre

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$806,183
02/03/2025
$806,183
10/02/2025
$795,277
01/01/2025
$798,147
;
7
ID: 24033
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

superbe appart a savione view africa prestigious building 4 elevators stunning view renewed by architect and fully furnished with balcony

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

