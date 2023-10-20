  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme neuf

Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,00M
20/02/2026
$1,00M
06/05/2025
$898,880
;
2
ID: 25848
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Spacious 3 room apartment, new contractor, accommodation in about 3 months. Very bright guest services + bathroom and separate toilet. Balcony Soucca from the living room, the apartment is on the railway axis of Yemin Avot Street, but faces a quiet corner. Lift, modernized building

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
