Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem

Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel .
Ideal location in terms of amenities and connectivity! With many restaurants, shops, it offers a lively urban life. Moreover, the proximity of the tramway to the Tel Aviv train and the central bus station for all Israeli cities is a significant advantage for your travel. It is an exceptional location for a practical and dynamic life. Ideal for those looking for active religious life near synagogues and schools.
Built on a single floor this 5-room apartment with living and dining room of 167m2 and 44m2 terrace open from all sides on a splendid view, includes 4 bedrooms including one master, with 2 parking spaces and a cellar. It is also air-conditioned, with underfloor heating, video intercom, empty garbage on the landing, chemesh doud, electric shutters but also manual for the Shabbat, secured by an armored door and a fire detector system...
Price: 6.900.000sh
(This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT)
Possibility to rent 16000sh/month
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
