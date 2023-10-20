  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique

Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
09/06/2025
$1,19M
30/04/2025
$955,060
;
2
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25818
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
This magnificent 4P, on the 19th floor of a new building, is located at the aplomb of the tram station, which connects it in a few minutes to the city center. Located in Kiryat Moché, popular for its institutions, dynamism and the character of an old neighborhood. Floor heating, Mamad, master suite, balcony with magnificent view from the living room, parking, 4 elevators, Modern apartment, with neat finishes. Case to be seized !!!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,775
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover bon emplacement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$997,195
You are viewing
Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,88M
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of enlargement and to build a swimming pool. the house is located in a dead end near Route 2
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,66M
6 rooms 140 m2 with balcony soukkah elevator parking cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
Beit Kerem - a new building with a private entrance. Luxurious apartment designed by an architect. 5 rooms 170 m2 + garden 150 m2 Possibility to divide into 3+2. Soucca balcony. 2 parking spaces. elevator
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications