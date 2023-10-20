  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim

Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
;
7
ID: 33941
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

NEW ON THE MARKET! In the very sought after area of Mekor Haim, near Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a new boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Magnificent new and spacious 4 room apartment of 106 m2, with 11 m2 terrace of the living room and a triangle terrace that comes out of the master bedroom with grand view facing southwest! A real crush: • Separate and high-end kitchen • Strong room (Mamad) • Parental suite with private bathroom • Additional bathroom • Ground heating • Individual VRF air conditioning in each room • Smart Home System • Private underground parking • Cave Immediate entry.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem mamilla
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,79M
Residential quarter Penthouse a ashdod a fort potentiel vue sur mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Penthouse a Ashdod has great potential sea view. Strategic location. 5 rooms converted into 4 with cellar and private parking. Elevator arrives directly in the Penthouse
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
For sale exclusively! 15, rue Soutine (Under advanced construction) Quiet and prestigious street near Rabin Square During the demolition and construction of TAMA 1st floor 3 pieces 68.2 m2 plus 14 balconies Face to Soutine! (South-east orientation) Regular underground parking Spacious parkin…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications