  4. Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne occasion investi

Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne occasion investi

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
20/02/2026
$1,44M
06/05/2025
$1,29M
;
9
ID: 25850
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Jerusalem District
  Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Apartment 4.5 rooms, after TAMA 38 Renovated to a high level, large modern kitchen, spacious living room, balcony from the living room, 3 large bedrooms, master suite, 4 square meters socca, size, 3 air directions, Shabbat elevator Possibility of furniture, and more

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Very nice and large 3 rooms of 140 m2 ( 5 rooms original possibility to render it in its condition with ease and has less cost ) terrace of 11 m2 with a panoramic view of Jerusalem, 2 bathrooms, + 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
