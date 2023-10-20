  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle

Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 33849
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
Residential quarter Vue mer imprenable immeuble avec facilities jaccuzi sauna piscine a 2 pas de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$344,850
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Show all Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$391,875
at the marina of Ashkelon, in the Ferreron building, 50 meters from the sea, apartment 2 rooms in residence with swimming pool very good product to investment or ground foot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
Apartment for sale in Baka, Bostan district, 4 room apartment in a charming building on Bamberger Street Spacious 114m2, Soucca balcony, Shabbat elevator, 2 parking spaces, storage, mamad
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$721,050
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications