  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse

Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25239
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Bayit vegan, at the foot of synagogues, schools and shops: small building of only 4 floors with elevator, covered parking and large cellar of 12m2. Penthouse 4 rooms, converted into 5 very easily, with huge terrace of 50m2 Soucca on panoramic view of Jerusalem! Alone on the floor. 4 orientations, very large living room very bright that superb view, separate kitchen, central air conditioning, parking and large cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter magnifique appartement 4 pieces a vendre a kiryat menachem rue islande
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$997,195
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
Residential quarter Beau deux pieces renove a proximite du parc de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$474,721
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,02M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement neuf vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$811,801
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702
Office for rent in Bakaa quiet and pastoral, tables and chairs included, private entrance, immediate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,47M
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda 2nd floor out of 6 122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace) 4 m2 storage unit on floor -1 2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom General …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement d exception
Residential quarter Appartement d exception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,16M
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications