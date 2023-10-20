  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Residence boutique dexception

Residential quarter Residence boutique dexception

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
;
8
ID: 33922
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In Mekor Haim district near Baka just a 2-minute walk from Hadar Shopping Centre. A few minutes from the quiet green park of the Mesila, which leads directly to the picturesque Moshava Germanit At the foot of all supermarkets and shops in Talpiot. Simply at the center of all necessity. Potential for a winning future: the project is located on the route of the new tramway (in HaParsa Street) will allow a quick and easy journey to the city centre. Building luxury boutique nine developer of only 9 floors with beautiful Lobby, Shabbat elevators and underground parking. New 4-room apartment very spacious of 111 m2, brightness guaranteed all day long with very large living area perfect to receive, and separate kitchen, plus balcony of 11m2 with open view. Kitchen standing of the recognized supplier Gal, Mamad room, master bedroom with attached bathroom, guest bathroom Central air conditioning VRF private in each of the spaces, underfloor heating with private thermostat in each place, smart home system, simply the most prestigious services. The apartment has a private parking place under land and adjoining cellar. Immediate entry. At the foot of the Francophone communities and the Pierre Koening school.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications