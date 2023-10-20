  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$993,795
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33517
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Nahlaot, a lively and authentic neighbourhood of Jerusalem, renowned for its community life, its synagogues, its warm atmosphere and its immediate proximity to Shouk Mahane Yehuda and the city centre. A highly sought after address by both religious families and investors. In a recent boutique building, discover this apartment clear, quiet and full of character: Bright living room with exit to a small balcony and unobstructed view Modern and practical American cuisine 2 bedrooms, including a master suite and a mamad Modern bathroom Located on the 2nd and top floor, with full roof property (over the apartment) Air conditioning in each room Currently rented, available quickly Without elevator, so very low copropriet loads ???? A rare and sought after property, ideal to live in Jerusalem with charm and authenticity or to make a secure heritage investment in an area with strong rental demand.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona hashofet haim cohen
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,15M
Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$14,11M
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,912
Residential quarter Au coeur de jerusalem appartement 4 pieces a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,919
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$993,795
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Nice apartment with 5 rooms. Located in the city centre of hertzylia. Close to all commodits. The apartment has 2 bathrooms with a laundry area. ( 3 toilets) 1 large living room and modern kitchen. mamad. parking lot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
For sale – 4 room apartment in Ashdod, Yakinton Street (Calaniot) Superb apartment of 122 m2 gross (93 m2 net) with balcony of 8.5 m2, located on the 6th floor of a recent and sought after residence (3 years only). West orientation, offering a beautiful brightness in the afternoon Modern …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Show all Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,64M
This luxurious property in the prestigious Yoo Towers of Tel Aviv offers an exceptional life experience thanks to its sophisticated design and privileged location. Created by the famous architect Orly Shrem, the apartment extends over 313 m2 on a high floor of the iconic building designed by…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications