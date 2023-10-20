  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux guivat shaoul

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$812,592
;
6
ID: 33801
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
You are viewing
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$812,592
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
This announcement represents a remarkable opportunity to acquire two independent properties located in the historic Jewish quarter of Jerusalem, just 600 metres from the Lamentation Wall. These residences offer extraordinary views of the Old Town and Har HaBait, combining exclusivity and pan…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Real estate Israel
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,77M
In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms including a mamad (security room) Large bathroom 5th floor Elevator Beautiful view of Basel Street Very quiet and very bright South orientation NOT TO MISS
Agency
Real estate Israel
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Bright and fully renovated apartment on Kiryat Yovel JERUSALEM With very large terrace and pergola, ideal for a large soucca
Agency
Real estate Israel
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications