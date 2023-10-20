  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
6
ID: 25797
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

New 3 room apartment 112m2 - Bayit Vegan, Jerusalem Third floor, new building Terrace 8m2 soucca Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Air conditioning, doud shemech, Armored door, elevator, parking Price: 3,900,000sh (agency committee 2% excluding taxes) For more information, photos or to arrange a visit, call us immediately

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

