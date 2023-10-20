Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 - ramot alef jerusalem

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
$842,700
$842,700
$831,300
ID: 24938
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem Second floor, no elevator. 4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor Living room, dining room 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech Armored door, grills, roller shutters Exhibition: East-West. Possibility to make a succah in the courtyard, and an elevator in the building. Price: 3,000,000sh This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT For more information, photos or to arrange a visit, Call Simone at 054-946-1963

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

