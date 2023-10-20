Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 - ramot alef jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem
Second floor, no elevator.
4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor
Living room, dining room
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets
Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech
Armored door, grills, roller shutters
Exhibition: East-West.
Possibility to make a succah in the courtyard, and an elevator in the building.
Price: 3,000,000sh
This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT
For more information, photos or to arrange a visit,
Call Simone at 054-946-1963
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In the most prestigious new project of the city center of Jerusalem, guard 24/7, luxurious lobby, semi-Olympic swimming pool, gym, sauna, mikvé for men and women, synagogue and more.
Luxury apartment new developer 2 rooms 44 meters + 10 meters balcony, high standing kitchen with central ilot…