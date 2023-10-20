  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
;
6
ID: 33523
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In a recent residence in Kiryat Yovel district, discover a superb 2-room apartment, modern, bright and perfectly maintained. Located on the 11th floor of a building built in 2023 with elevator of Shabbat, it offers an area of 50 m2 extended by a balcony of 4 m2 with an unobstructed panoramic view facing west. The spacious and bright living room opens onto a contemporary kitchen, the apartment has a comfortable bedroom with integrated mamad and an elegant bathroom. A private cellar and an underground parking space complete this property. The shops, services and tramway are directly at the foot of the building, offering exceptional living comfort. Currently rented 4,800

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

